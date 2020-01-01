For this year to be happy » Editorial » Tribune Online

AS Nigerians greet themselves happy New Year today with guffaws, chances are that many of these greetings would be hollow and hackneyed. Many Nigerians will most likely be on a hangover of hunger, yawns and pangs. Everyone knows that for the larger section of the country, happiness is temporarily in abeyance. It is certainly not for nothing that the country is currently ranked as the global headquarters of poverty. From Lagos to Abuja, and Kaduna to Port Harcourt, hunger is a constant feature of life. The masses are hungry and angry, rendered almost hopeless and disconsolate by bad governance. Sadly, government officials at all levels appear to be insulated from the pains felt by the…