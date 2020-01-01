How APC rigged Ekiti LG poll —Oguntuwase, PDP chair » Politics » Tribune Online

In this interview by ‘YOMI AYELESO, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic  Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Chief  Gboyega Oguntuwase speaks on administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi so far, the just-concluded local government election in the state and other issues.

pdp

The Ekiti State government recently conducted the local government election in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared all available chairmanship and councillorship seats. What is your assessment of the exercise?

From the beginning, we had told them that the calibre of people and the background of a few of them at the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) will not allow for a free and fair election. The…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

