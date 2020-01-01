I’ll withdraw from politics in 2023 — President Buhari » Latest News » Tribune Online

I’ll withdraw from politics in 2023 – Buhari

• Says he’ll ensure rule of law

• Promises efficient power supply in 2020

• List projects to come on stream

Against speculations that there might be a third term agenda in the offing, President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that he will withdraw from politics in 2023 at the end of his current tenure.

In a letter released in Abuja on New Year’s Day to Nigerians to mark the beginning of the new decade, he said: “I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections.

“But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the…