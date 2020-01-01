Killing of Favour Daley-Oladele » Metro » Tribune Online

The gruesome murder of a 400-level Theatre Arts student of Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State, Favour Daley-Oladele, allegedly by her so-called boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko, his mother, Bola Adeeko and a self acclaimed pastor, Segun Phillips, for ritual purpose, was one of the worst acts of wickedness in 2019.

The victim, a 22 year-old undergraduate, was quite unfortunate because the one she loved and trusted not only betrayed her love and trust but also, allegedly in connivance with two others, cut her life short and turned her dreams of becoming the joy of her family to a nightmare for her people.

Favour was declared missing by her parents on December 8, having left home for an…