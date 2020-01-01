Nigerians abroad should be able to vote soon ― Dabiri-Erewa

Nigerians in Diaspora may soon be able to exercise their right to vote during the nation’s elections if the Nigerian Diaspora Commission has its way.

The Chairman of the Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who on Tuesday, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on its activities, told State House correspondents that the commission will push for the amendment of the relevant part of the constitution to make it possible for Nigerians abroad to vote.

While noting that some African countries have already achieved the milestone, Dabiri-Erewa said: “As we go into the new year, we’ll ensure we put Diaspora matters on the front burner.

“Also, we’ll be engaging the National Assembly to look…