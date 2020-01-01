



Tribune Online

Oyo begins distribution of 10,000 tomato seeds’ sachets January

From next January, the Oyo State government will begin the distribution of 10,000 sachets of plum tomato seeds to tomato farmers across the 33 local government areas of the state.

The distribution, according to state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Jacob Ojemuyiwa, is to increase tomato production as well as reduce the state’s reliance on tomato from the North.

Ojemuyiwa made this disclosure while receiving the 10,000 tomato seeds sachets donation from GESA Portal International, at the state Ministry in state Secretariat, Ibadan.

He noted that the seeds, to be distributed, will not only…





Source: Nigerian Tribune