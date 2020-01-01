…PDP lost woefully for failing to prepare —Ekiti APC chair » Politics » Tribune Online

A legal practitioner, Paul Omotosho is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. In this interview by ‘YOMI AYELESO, he talks about the claim by the opposition of frequent trips by the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi outside the state, as well as other issues.

Your party won all the 16 chairmanship and 177 councillorship seats in the December 7 local government election in the state. What are your immediate reactions to this?

It was a solid poll, free and fair. We are in charge in Ekiti State. We campaigned vigorously and what we got was full and highly expected. We never expected anything less. My own assessment is that the election went very well, it was a…