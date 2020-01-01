President Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

A LETTER FROM THE PRESIDENT AT NEW YEAR NIGERIA’S DECADE

My Dear Compatriots,

Today marks a new decade. It is a time of hope, optimism and fresh possibilities. We look forward as a nation to the 2020s as the opportunity to build on the foundations we have laid together on security, diversification of our economy and taking on the curse of corruption. These are the pledges on which I have been twice elected President and remain the framework for a stable, sustainable and more prosperous future.

Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. I salute the commitment of the millions who voted in peace last February and of those leaders who contested for office vigorously but fairly,…