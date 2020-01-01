Rector felicitates staff, students Tribune Online

The Rector, of the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi, has on the New Year day felicitated staff and students of the polytechnic, as they celebrate New Year.

This was contained in his New Year message, issued and made available to Journalists on Wednesday in Minna, the state capital by the Rector’s, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Yahaya.

The release, however, applauded Nigerians from all walks of life, over their steadfastness and perseverance in pursuit of lawful daily activities, in spite of life challenges, saying “that concerted efforts should be made by well-meaning Nigerians to support President Muhammadu…