Reps member assures constituents of dividends of democracy, reassures support for FG

The House of Representatives member representing Koko- Besse/Maiyama Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Shehu Koko on Wednesday called on Nigerians to see the year 2020 as a year of hope and peaceful coexistence amongst one another.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Hon. Shehu Koko who doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Air force to commemorate the New year celebration tagged “a year of hope” especially to his constituents.

According to him, “I want to use this medium to extend my greetings to Nigerians, the good people of Koko- Besse/maiyama Federal Constituency as well as my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I also want…