



Tribune Online

Some top Hollywood movies of 2019

Here are some of the amazing Hollywood movies of 2019;

Lion King

The plot follows Simba who idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The musical film was directed and produced by Jon Favreau, written by…





Source: Nigerian Tribune