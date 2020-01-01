Tambuwal signs two bills into law » Latest News » Tribune Online

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has signed into law the Fiscal Responsibility Agency and Connected Purposes (FRAC) to provide for the establishment of a Fiscal Responsibility Agency in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity to the Governor, Muhammed Bello, and released to journalists on Wednesday, which revealed that Governor Tambuwal signed the document on Tuesday.

Tribune Online recalled that at its plenary on Tuesday, the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) presided over by its Deputy Speaker Abubakar Magaji had passed the law on the same day.

The governor also signed another law to integrate, harmonize and…