War is ongoing against democracy ― Fmr Reps Dep Whip » Tribune Online

Former Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Pally Iriase on Tuesday said the crisis rocking the Edo House Assembly points to the fact that the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki is fighting democracy.

Iriase, a member of the think tank of the APC in 2015, revealed this in a chat saying Obaseki’s action clearly connotes a war against democracy in Edo State.

The one-time deputy speaker and SSG of Edo State said: “people went for election, it was keenly contested APC won 24 in the 24 member house.

“After election, people had the right to look forward to celebrating the swearing-in and inauguration of the members of the Edo State Legislature in an orderly manner.

“Indeed…