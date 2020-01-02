



African giant, Burna Boy: Entertainment personality of 2019

2019 was a good year generally for the entertainment industry in Nigeria. Major beneficiaries were particularly the music industry where some notable acts saw their artistry take the world stage, with sold out concerts across the world.

A few acts also became the cynosure of world renowned labels, which saw them signing mouth-watering management and distribution deals. One of such hardworking entertainers is Burna Boy, who, in all ramifications, stood tall among his peers in 2019, the year under review.

“He is a fantastic artiste who, through his sheer dint of hard work, has become a success story that should…





Source: Nigerian Tribune