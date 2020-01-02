Enugu airport will be ready before Easter ― Sirika » Tribune Online

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has stated that the Enugu airport runway will be completed before the celebration of Easter and the airport will be reopened for operations.

Senator Sirika made the disclosure yesterday, January 2, 2019 while on an inspection visit to the airport.

He noted that because of the strategic importance of this airport to the South-Eastern region, that the Federal Government carefully contracted the project to a reputable construction company (Messrs PW Ltd) and that the contractor has given assurance that the project will be completed before Easter.

While stating that the new…