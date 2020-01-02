File another suit if aggrieved

Amid outcry by the All Local Governments of Nigerian (ALGON), Oyo state chapter, over their sacking and inauguration of new Caretaker Chairmen, Governor Seyi Makinde has asked the sacked Chairmen to take their agitations over the appointment of Caretaker Chairmen to court.

In its new year message, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye led ALGON had lamented the dissolution of the local government councils by the Makinde government and alleged breach of law in the appointment of Caretaker Chairmen.

ALGON had held that it remained in office by law, while affirming confidence in the rule of law and independence of the judiciary to uphold the Supreme Court and Oyo state High Court subsisting judgement…