Fire razes storey-building in Warri

Property worth millions of naira were, on Thursday, destroyed by fire in a storey-building at First Marine Gate, Warri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

However, no life was reportedly lost during the inferno as all occupants of the building were said to have successfully evacuated their handy belongings before the fire engulfed the building.

Tribune Online gathered from eyewitnesses late Thursday that the fire that engulfed the building emerged from a close refuse dump that was set on fire by an unidentified resident of the area.

The harmattan-aided fire reportedly destroyed property worth millions of naira in its…





