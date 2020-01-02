Geidam, Odua join hate speech advocates in the Senate

Two new bills are before the Senate, each, seeking the establishment of a commission to control how Nigerians interact on public issues or incur the wrath of the government.

The two new bills are sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Geidam representing Yobe East and Stella Adaeze Odua representing Anambra North in the upper legislative chamber of the Nigerian parliament.

Tribune Online can report that as both senators become new advocates of hate speech bill in the Senate it has increased the number of hate speech bills before the Senate for considerations.

All the bills have one thing in common, with each seeking establishment of a Commission that would control how Nigerians express themselves in…