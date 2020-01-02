How Lagos congestion is boosting eastern ports vessel call —Investigations » Maritime » Tribune Online

When in November 2019 leading container operator at the Apapa port, APM Terminals warned of a possible high yard density otherwise known as congestion following government policies which included the closure of the nation’s land borders, many never envisaged the confusion that would arrive in December. By the yuletide, the congestion issue in Lagos had resulted in high yard density with grave consequences on berthing of vessels, and vessel queues at the Lagos port.

But while the confusion in Lagos lasted, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), through aggressive marketing of the eastern ports via a shipping charges rebate, has ensured that the nation’s eastern ports now bask in new found…