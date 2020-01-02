How to avoid recurring problems in elections —IPAC » Politics » Tribune Online

Chief Peter Ameh, the national president of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), in this interview by OSARETIN OSADEBAMWEN, speaks on the issue electoral reform ahead of the next general election in the country.

How favourably disposed is the IPAC to electoral reforms and what are the inherent issues?

Electoral reform is very key. We are particular about the establishment of the Election Related Offences Commission. We are looking at a situation where the more than 2000 cases that were handled by the legal department of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the 2019 elections should no longer be a burden on the commission. The INEC should wholly focus…