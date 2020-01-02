Julian Castro drops out of 2020 US Democratic presidential race

Former housing secretary Julian Castro on Thursday ended his run for US president that pushed the 2020 field on immigration and swung hard at rivals on the debate stage but never found a foothold to climb from the back of the pack.

“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together. We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten,” Castro said in a video posted online.

“But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” he added. “So today it’s with a heavy…