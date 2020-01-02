Man bags 10 years jail for burglary in Ekiti Tribune Online

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 40-year-old man, Mr Akeem Bakare to ten years imprisonment for burglary.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye who convicted Bakare on Thursday held that the prosecution has proved the case of burglary preferred against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

While convicting Bakare and imposing a prison term of ten years without the option of fine, Justice Ogunmoye said the sentence was a lenient one with the convict being a first offender.

He said: “I believe that I should be lenient with the accused in that regard. He is sentenced to ten years imprisonment without an option of fine.”