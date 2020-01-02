Nigeria on watch list » Letters » Tribune Online

It comes as a surprise that some people question the United States decision to put Nigeria on a watch list because of religious fundamentalism, which no-one politician has been able to rein in. Matter of fact, the body language of some people even gives vent to radicalism.

Religious turbulence in Nigeria over time has lead to the death of many people. No doubt the Nigerian State has passed through tough times; we are indeed not a serious people.

How can Nigeria be hijacked by demagogues bold enough to kill people even when a curfew is in force many times in the past. Here is a country where cattle are valued more than human lives, yet we make mince-meat about a directive that should make…