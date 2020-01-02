Omisore pays N2.3m patients’ bills at OAUTH, donates relief materials to orphanage home

In line with his yearly social intervention project, the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has offset the two million, three hundred thousand naira (N2.3m) bills of 17 patients who could not pay their medical bills after receiving treatment at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife in Osun State.

Omisore who visited the hospital at the early hours of Wednesday to celebrate the New Year with those who were on admission at the hospital, disclosed that he has made it a point of duty to always celebrate the first day of the year with those who are in the hospital or at the orphanage homes and couldn’t make it to celebrate the day in their…