Prioritise the people, Lanlehin urges elected officials in New Year message » Tribune Online

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2019 general election in Oyo State, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, has called on those elected and appointed into positions of authority to prioritise the welfare of the people in their thoughts, plans and actions in the New Year.

Lanlehin, in a New Year message, reminded them that, having now spent seven months in office, the clocks of their four-year tenure, at least in the first instance, has begun ticking, “and that in a twinkle of an eye, it will all be over.”

“Those in leadership positions at both the national and state levels should make the delivery of democratic dividends the centrepiece of their actions,…