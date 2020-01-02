Saraki’s ancestral home demolished » Latest News » Site tit

Kwara State government early Thursday morning allegedly commenced the demolition of the late Olusola Saraki’s ancestral political home, ‘Arúgbó’ compound, in Ilorin.

The demolition of the building as gathered by TribuneOnline started around 4:00 a.m after the security operatives dispersed protesters including aged women within the complex vicinity on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed that security operatives stormed the vicinity around 2:00 a.m, demolished the building but it was met with a protest as people around gathered to chase them away.

Just before the demolition, Saraki had blown hot, saying “Governor AbdulRahman…