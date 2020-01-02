Trade union lauds Ganduje over minimum wage implementation

The Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), Kano State council, has commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for implementing the new minimum wage of N30,600, an amount higher than the nationally-approved wage.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of JNC, Mr Magaji Inuwa, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the Executive Council members of the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), Kano State council, the Chairman, Mr Hashim Saleh, heartily congratulates all workers for Allah’s mercy to see the New Year.

“We also…