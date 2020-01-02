Why Turkish Airlines should take heed » Crucial Moments » Tribune Online

TOWARDS the end of 2019, Turkish Airlines once again entered the news, not on a palatable note, as the airline was accused of operating into Nigeria without bringing passengers’ baggage on the flights.

The latest was not the first of its type as the airline had in the past violated this simple but critical aspect of the contractual agreement between an airline and its passengers.

In other words, Turkish Airlines is known for operating into the country with penchant for persistent baggage delays.

It is on record that many of its inbound passengers had in the past created commotion at some airports in the country while protesting against the failure of the airline to bring their luggage…