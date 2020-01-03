25 benefit as MAN distributes zakat in Ibadan » Islamic News » Tribune Online

TWENTY-FIVE beneficiaries received items and cash at the third zakat distribution ceremony of the Ibadan (Oyo State) branch of the Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN) held last weekend in the city.

At the event, MAN, through the instrumentality of its Zakat Administration Programme (MANZAP), distributed the sum of N1,535,000 to the beneficiaries who were drawn from across Ibadan.

The national president of the association, Alhaji Tajudeen Ojikutu, in his opening remark, urged the beneficiaries to use the funds and items they received to improve their economic and financial conditions.

He cautioned them against the application of the benefits to wrong purposes and advised them make honesty…