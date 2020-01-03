Don’t abandon your primary responsibility, Al-Mu’minaat urges women » Islamic News » Tribune Online

AL-MU’MINAAT (The Believing Women’s Organisation) has implored women not to deviate from their primary responsibilities which revolve around the home and children.

The amirah (president) of the organisation, Alhaja Nimatallah Abdulquadir, made the plea at the opening ceremony of the group’s 25th annual training forum themed ‘Life as a Mirage’ held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to Alhaja Abdulquadir, the employment of women outside the domestic domain should not be a threat to the home front because the social and moral responsibility of children upbringing lies primarily with the mother.

Also speaking at the event, a lecturer at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education…