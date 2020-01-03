Dotts Media emerges most outstanding digital marketing company

One of Nigeria’s leading digital agency, Dotts Media House, has emerged the outstanding digital and marketing influencer of the year by the Future Award.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the Creative Agency led by Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr has said that the media is recognized for delivering impactful digital campaigns across Nigeria and Africa at Large with several awards over the last five years.

“We celebrate five years of excellent service in the media space, launched in 2014. Dotts Media House has experienced obvious growth over the last couple of years with the aim to continuously deliver results-driven digital solutions to global brands across the African continent,” he said.