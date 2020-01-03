Fish out perpetrators of Tawari overnight attack, Gov Bello directs security agencies

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called for calm among residents of Tawari Town in Kogi/Koto Karfe Local Government Area of the State, where suspected militia reportedly burnt down the palace of a third class chief, Alhaji Yusuf Idris.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, Bello has immediately directed security agencies to swing into action and ensure those who carried out the dastardly act faced the law.

The governor condemned the incident and warned that anyone who wants to cause a crisis in the state would have himself to blame, assuring that his…