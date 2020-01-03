Man, 45, arraigned for allegedly receiving stolen goods

A 45-year-old man, Hassan Mohammed, was on Friday arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly being in possession of stolen goods.

The defendant is standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and receiving stolen goods, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 7, 2017, in Ojo.

He said that the goods belonging to the complainant, one Bashiru Yusuf, known as PK products, were found in custody of the defendant.

According to the prosecution, the defendant conspired with some others, who are now at large, to receive…