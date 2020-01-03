NASFAT honours Rep Shina Peller » Islamic News » Tribune Online

THE youth wing of the Islamic organisation, Nasrul-lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Oyo Zone, has conferred an award on a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Honourable Shina Peller.

The presentation of the award was made last week during the 15th annual Youth Week of the Oyo zone of the prayer group, held at Iseyin District Grammar School (IDGS), Iseyin.

While presenting the award to Hon. Peller, the zonal chairman of NASFAT, Alhaji Mumeen Azeez, said the honour was in recognition of the legislator’s contributions to the growth of Islam and his service to humanity.

“Our dear Hon. Taoheed Shina Peller, we…