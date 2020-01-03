Nigeria, a federation divided by hate » Letters » Tribune Online

It is not news that ever since the 1946 constitution which officially delineated colonial Nigeria into three regions: the northern, the western and the eastern regions, the squabble for dominance and supremacy that was inflamed almost immediately by the violent Kano crisis, has never waned.

It was the idea of the British Empire to organise the very different ethnic groups into one country, but it was not an idea that foreclosed a peaceful break-up after independence, if necessary.

It turns out that more than 70 years after, with no successful attempt to break-up, the hatred and the animosity for one another still exist even to the amazement of the powers that organized us in this manner. I…