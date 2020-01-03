Planned withdrawal of military will be gradual ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that the planned withdrawal of the military from areas where peace had been restored will not be done in a manner that will expose communities to more risks of attacks.

The president’s assurance followed reservation expressed in certain quarters about the consequences of military withdrawal from some troubled spots across the country.

The decision to withdraw the troops was taken at this week’s meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas, who announced the decision to State House correspondents after the meeting, had…