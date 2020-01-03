Royal family wants Ondo govt to investigate alleged imposition of Alaboto

The crisis generated by the installation of Alaboto of Aboto in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state continued on Tuesday as Ikohi royal family protested against the alleged imposition of Beniah Idiogbe, as the monarch of the town.

The family in a letter by their counsel, Helicious Ogiren, and addressed to the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the installed traditional ruler did not hail from the community.

The family also argued that Aboto did not have a registered chieftaincy declaration, saying the emergence of Alaboto had always been according to customs and tradition.

The people said the community had already selected Prince Oyetayo Ofoaye, as the Alaboto elects in…