Sanwo-Olu declares open completed section of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, declared open for public use the newly constructed section of Lagos-Badagry Highway, fulfilling the promise made at the inception of his administration.

The construction of the 4-kilometre section, which stretches from Agboju to Trade Fair, started shortly after the current administration took off.

It would be recalled that Sanwo-Olu visited the site on June 4, 2019, to assess the level of work on the abandoned project, promising to mobilise the contractor handling the project back on site, while also pledging to complete the stretch before the end of December, last year.

Sanwo-Olu, in fulfilling the promise, led members of the…