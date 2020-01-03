Three kidnapped in Kwara community » Tribune Online

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped three indigenes of Obbo-Aiyegunle in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

The incident happened on December 31, 2019, along Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road of the local council of the state.

The Saturday Tribune also gathered that the abductors have also demanded a ransom of N50 million from family members of the victims to effect their release.

It was learnt that the kidnap victims; two middle-aged men and one lady were in a commercial vehicle, while the fourth person in the same vehicle with the victims escaped with serious injuries.

Speaking with the Saturday Tribune on phone, a former chairman of the local government and an indigene of the…