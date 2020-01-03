Trump’s impeachment and probabilities » Opinions » Tribune Online

PRESIDENT of the United States of America, Donald Trump is no doubt in the midst of a storm having been impeached by the House of Representatives. Trump was accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which was said to be tantamount to gross misconduct. However, the Senate is yet to receive the articles of impeachment. Making the matter worse, the latest opinion poll reportedly conducted in the United States revealed that majority favoured Trump’s impeachment. If the Senate, the upper chamber of the United States Congress pursuant to Article 1, Section 3 (6) and (7) of the US Constitution affirms the verdict, Trump’s political career is ruined. And if a vote for his…