Ynorth wears set to occupy Africa Market in 2020

Seun Bamiro, the CEO of Ynorth Wears has urged young entrepreneurs to choose a sector they desire in other to be a key player in their early age.

Bamiro said this while speaking during his paper presentation at 10th year anniversary of GCI Old Students reunion in Ibadan.

Bamiro who shared with the audience how his business started off, said, “Ynorth Wears sprang up in 2010 with a strong desire to be one of the major players in fashion industry in Africa by producing Made in Nigeria Wears.

“Ynorth Wears is now one of the fashion companies in Nigeria with the highest workforce, likewise Ynorth has over 75 outlets across the states.”