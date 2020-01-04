Adamawa gov condemns resurgence of Boko Haram attacks

The Executive Governor of Adamawa state, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri condemned in strong terms the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks which attempted to undermine the peace of some communities in Michika and Madagali.

Fintiri in a Press Statement signed by his Press secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou has also commended the gallantry exhibited by the military in collaboration with the local hunters and vigilante groups who were able to repel the insurgents.

Governor Fintiri is appealing for calm in the affected areas and is also assuring the people that the military is on the…