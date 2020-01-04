Another inferno destroys school building in Delta » Tribune Online

Barely 24 hours after a building was gutted by fire at Third Marine Gate in the heart of Warri, another building, a secondary school, was on Friday engulfed by fire at Aladja Grammar School in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred at about 4:21 p.m on Friday, January 3, with the ravaging fire destroying property worth a fortune in the school building, particularly the laboratory.

Reports say no life was lost, however, there was uneasy calm among residents who waited for help from firefighters who reportedly arrived late after much damage had been caused.

Meanwhile, President of Aladja Community Council, Elder Otto Ogbiruveta, who confirmed the incident, said, “It…