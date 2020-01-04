



Tribune Online

BREAKING: Two feared killed in accident on Otedola bridge [PHOTOS]

Two persons including a driver and a motor boy are feared dead in an accident that occurred on Otedola Bridge on Saturday.

The accident was said to have occurred when a tipper carrying granite had a head-on collision with a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The tipper reportedly fell off the bridge in the accident.

Emergency officials are also said to have arrived at the scene as at the time of filing this report.





Source: Nigerian Tribune