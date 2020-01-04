‘Call our daddy, please call mummy, we can’t come out of the room’ » Latest News » Tribune Online

For all three children of Mr Tunde Emmanuel and his wife, Christianah, the sun set in a very horrific manner just three days into the new year on Friday.

To say it was a tale of misfortune for the Emmanuel family who had looked forward to having a glorious year with their children would be stating the obvious as residents of the Ehin Grammar area of Molete, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, will continue to remember January 3, 2020 as a day of horror.

A midnight fire which was said to have been triggered by a surge in one of the rooms in the house claimed the lives of the three children, Glory, 13; Samuel, eight and Darasimi, three, leaving in its wake not just death and destruction of…