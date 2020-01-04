



Fulani group, GAFDAN seeks restraining order against Oyo anti-grazing law

Fulanis on the platform of Gah Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) are seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Oyo State government from enacting into law the Oyo State anti-grazing bill, 2019.

With Governor Seyi Makinde left to give his assent, the Oyo state House of Assembly had on October 24, 2019, passed into law the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation bill 2019.

GAFDAN in a suit numbered, M/744/2019, filed at the state High Court, Ibadan, on 13th December 2019, are seeking the restraining injunction with the argument that the Anti-Grazing Bill…





