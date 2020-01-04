Governor Abiodun lauded over LG appointments, achievements in sports sector

Youths in Ogun State have lauded Governor Dapo Abiodun over the constitution of transition committees and appointment of committee members for the twenty local governments in the state.

The youth under the aegis of APC Youth League, in a statement signed by its coordinator, Olamide Lawal, said those appointed were party men who have sacrificed for the party, assuring that those appointed will perform well.

The statement reads in part: “A critical look at the list indicated that everyone who made up the five-member committee in the 20 local governments of the state, are truly party men and women whose loyalty and zeal to work cannot be questioned.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr Governor for…