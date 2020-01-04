



Tribune Online

How Glory, 13yrs; Samuel, 8yrs and Darasimi, 3yrs died in Ibadan inferno

THE three children of Mr Tunde and Mrs Christianah Emmanuel, Glory, 13, Samuel, eight, and Darasimi, three, died in a fire incident at their residence, situated at Last Bus Stop, behind Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan, early Friday. The fire, it was gathered, started around 1.00 a.m.

The couple, according to sources, were not around and the three children were locked inside the bedroom of an eight-room face-to-face building.

Saturday Tribune gathered that although nobody could ascertain the cause of the fire, it was the night guards in the vicinity were the ones who called attention to it.

The fire…





Source: Nigerian Tribune