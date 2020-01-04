Ibadan chief seeks constitutional roles for traditional rulers » Latest News » Tribune Online

CHIEF Adegboyega Adegoke, an energy expert and Chief Wasiu Ajimobi, brother of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, were among the 14 newly promoted chiefs by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Adegoke, Ajimobi and 12 others were promoted on Friday during a ceremony held at the Popoyemoja palace of the traditional ruler in Ibadan.

Adegoke, formerly Mogaji of Abose family, is now the Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland, while Ajimobi, formerly the Aare Onibon Balogun, is now the Lagunna Balogun of Ibadanland.

In his remarks, Adegoke said there was the need for the government to involve traditional rulers in governance, saying they are closer to the people.

He called for…