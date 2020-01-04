



INEC has given me certificate of return but Speaker has refused to swear me in —Ilorin South candidate cries out

When the election you partook in was conducted and concluded, who was declared the winner?

The person declared winner of the election was Shehu Sulaiman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was declared the winner after the conduct of that election and that was the genesis of the entire issue.

If the declaration of Sulaiman as the winner of the election is the issue, did you contest his victory at the election petitions tribunal or what is the bone of contention?

The bone of contention then was that the man in question was not eligible to contest the…





